Wike remains my ‘oga’ — Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, on Thursday, said his predecessor, who is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, remains his ‘oga’ (boss).

Governor Fubara said this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, when both met for the first time in the state since the political crisis.

The event was the rededication service of the 2023/2024 Legal Year of the Rivers State Judiciary, held at the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Hospital Road.

At the start of his speech, Governor Fubara jokingly asked the congregants to suspend the recognition of guests in order not to commit another impeachable offence.

On the feud with Wike, Fubara said: “My oga (boss) remains my oga. Whatever that has happened is in the past. I have not sent anybody to malign anybody.”

He described the political crisis as a thing of the past, adding that although it had been a trying time for the state, the misunderstanding would pass. He promised his administration would deliver for the people.

Wike arrived towards the end of the church service. He had a handshake with Fubara, his successor, before sitting on the same row with him.

Recall that a political crisis ensued when the state lawmaker attempted to impeach Governor Fubara.

The House of Assembly was torched and, as the issue degenerated into chaos, security agents allegedly shot at the governor.

Seeming calm has returned to the state, as President Bola Tinubu then stepped in.