Wike present as PDP governors, others meet in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was one of those who attended a meeting of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party that had governors elected on the platform and others on Sunday.

The meeting, which was said to have been called by a former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, was held in Abuja on Sunday.

The meeting, on the platform of the PDP Governors’ Forum, was held at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge, with the Chairman of the PDPGF, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governors already at the meeting as at press time were those of Enugu, Zamfara, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Osun and Oyo States.

Expected to be discussed at the meeting is the leadership crisis rocking the party and its forthcoming National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for May 27.

NAN reports that in attendance at the meeting were the party’s acting National Chairman, Urmar Damagum; Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi; Saraki; and Wike, who arrived at about 9:25pm.

Others were Senator Aminu Tambuwal, Sule Lamido, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Gabriel Suswam, Seriake Dickson, Sam Egwu, Liyel Imoke, Achike Udenwa, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Adamu Muazu, and Idris Wada.

Members of the PDP National Working Committee, including the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, and National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, were also in attendance.

