Wike plans to overhaul FCT transport sector

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says plans have been concluded to introduce reforms in the FCT transportation sector to improve safety and comfort.

Wike said this in Abuja on Friday, after he inspected the completed Kugbo and Mabushi Bus and Taxi Terminals in preparation for inauguration to celebrate President Bola Tinubu second year in office.

The minister also inspected the completed access road to Giri District, which is also ready for inauguration.

Wike said that there would be a lot of reforms, adding that a lot of things would happen in the transportation sector in the FCT.

He said that a committee was already working on the reforms, which would be ready before the bus and taxi terminals would be inaugurated.

“Obviously, a lot of things will happen in the transport sector in the FCT. There will be a lot of reforms

“Because as part of security measures, we must know those involved in taxi business and what colour to use, so that if anything happens, we will be able to identify them.

“Just be assured that we are doing everything possible to strengthen our transportation system,” he said.

The minister added that the FCT Administration was working to remove a lot of motor parks on the road.

Speaking of the quality of the project, Wike expressed satisfaction with the delivery of the project, adding however, that he has pointed out some areas that needs to be corrected.

He commended the contractor, which he said had done his best, and promised to continue to support local contractors to give the best to Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kugbo and Mabushi and Central Area Bus and Taxi Terminals were constructed as part of efforts to improve the transportation system in the FCT.

While that of Kugbo and Mabushi terminals were ready for inauguration, the one at central area is under construction.

The minister also revealed that two additional terminals would be constructed, one each in Bwari and Gwagwalada. (NAN)

