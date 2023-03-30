Wike: PDP blew N12.5b in two months, I won’t run away from EFCC

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Wednesday accused the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party of squandering N12.5 billion party funds in two months.

Wike said this at the inauguration of internal roads in Rumuigbo, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “I believe we should have strong leadership.

“I can’t support people whose interest is only to amass money.

“I can’t support people where we did congresses and raised about N12.5 billion and, within two months, that money was gone.

“Somebody stayed in office for one year and he is building an institution.

“I won’t support such.

“That is why we believe PDP will be strengthened with the new leadership.

“I owe no apology to anybody.

“I said it before, this is the final fight we will fight and we are going to win this fight.”

On the statement by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission that it will go after some Governors when their tenure ends, Wike saidL “I am happy I am leaving office fulfilled.

“I’m leaving the office with my shoulders high.

“I am leaving the office very well.

“I’m not leaving office to run away so that EFCC would not come.

“I’m leaving office and I will stay here.

“I am not going anywhere.

“When the EFCC come, go and show them the projects.”