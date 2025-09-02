Wike, others set conditions for valid PDP national convention

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other top leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have set conditions for the party leadership to ensure a valid and successful national convention.

According to the group, known as the Eminent Leaders and Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP, one of the key conditions is that the convention must be inclusive.

The group also said the position of the National Chairman must remain in the North Central zone.

The group’s position was detailed in a communiqué read by former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on behalf of the G-5 Governors, at the end of their meeting held on Monday night at the FCT Minister’s official residence in Life Camp, Abuja.

The party leaders and stakeholders said the meeting was convened to review the state of the PDP and assess critical issues ahead of the national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

They reaffirmed their collective commitment to the principles of equity, justice, inclusivity, and the rule of law, “values upon which the PDP was founded and upon which its continued relevance depends”.

The group emphasised that leadership positions within the party must remain open, inclusive, and competitive, while ensuring regional balance in line with the PDP’s long-standing traditions.

They warned that the PDP was at a critical crossroads, and its ability to reconcile internal disputes, uphold fairness, and respect constitutional processes would determine its future.

The leaders further observed that party unity could not be built on disenfranchisement, exclusion, or the disregard of valid judicial pronouncements.

According to them, a credible national convention must be anchored on transparency, fairness, inclusivity, and strict adherence to the rule of law.

In its resolutions, the group called on the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to urgently conduct fresh, transparent, and inclusive congresses in Ebonyi and Anambra States in line with existing court judgments.

They also demanded the immediate organisation of a fresh and legitimate South East Zonal Congress.

They said: “That the outcome of the valid and legitimate South-South Congress held in Calabar, Cross River, and recognised by the court be respected.

“That the Ekiti Local Government Areas Congress should be conducted immediately, in obedience to the subsisting court judgement.

“That on zoning of party offices, whereas; we agree with the zoning committee’s recommendations, which was adopted by NEC that status quo remains.

“We further, and very strongly hold that there should be no form of micro-zoning for peace and stability within the party.

“Consequently, the national chairman of the party should remain in the North-Central in line with the zoning formula of the 2021 convention.”

The party leaders, however, cautioned that failure to comply with the above resolutions and demands shall render any purported national convention invalid, as legitimate members of the party would be disenfranchised.

They noted that the PDP was built on the foundation of inclusivity, fairness, and justice.

The group added that to reclaim its pride of place as the leading opposition and the true alternative for Nigerians, the PDP must now rise above narrow interests and embrace collective responsibility.

They said: “We, the eminent leaders and concerned stakeholders, remain steadfast in our loyalty to the party.

“We are also resolute in our determination to work with all organs and leaders of the PDP to ensure that the forthcoming National Convention becomes a watershed moment.

“A moment where unity triumphs over division, and justice prevails over impunity.

“Only then can the PDP speak with one voice, act with one heart, and march with renewed strength toward victory.”

At the meeting were former Governors of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwayi; Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; and PDP National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu.

Also in attendance were the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly; Senator Phillips Aduda; some serving and former members of the National Assembly, including Micah Jiba; lawmakers; and some Board of Trustees members.

The PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 102nd meeting held on August 25 in Abuja zoned its party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 general election to the South and national chairman to the North.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NEC at the meeting also affirmed that all the PDP national office positions currently in the northern and southern regions should be retained in their respective present parts of the country.

NEC also affirmed Umar Damagum as the substantive National Chairman of the party, to serve in that capacity until the elective convention scheduled for November.

The NEC communique, read the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated: “Having retained the position of National Chairman in the North, the presidential ticket of the party for the 2027 general elections is hereby zoned to the Southern region.

“That the zones should immediately micro-zone positions within its zones for implementation.”