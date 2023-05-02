Wike orders immediate release of promotion letters to civil servants

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has directed the State Civil Service Commission to immediately issue promotion letters to 4,000 eligible civil servants who were recently promoted in the state.

The Governor gave the directive on Monday during the 2023 Workers’ Day celebration in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike promised that the entire promotion exercise of other categories would be completed before the expiration of his tenure.

Wike, who was represented by the the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, commended the workers, saying they are the vehicle to deliver the action plans and services of the state to the people of the state.

He said his administration had approved the promotion of over 4,000 eligible civil servants to their appropriate grade levels.

Wike urged the Nigerian Labour Congress to work together to protect and advance the social and economic interests of the state and citizens.

He gave an assurance that his administration will clear all the challenges facing the Civil service in terms of pension and gratuities, among others, seeking for workers patience and understanding in the process.

Engr. Festus Osifo, National President of the Trade Union Congress, commended workers for their hard work to move the country, especially Rivers State, forward.

Osifo, who was represented by Ikechukwu Onyefuru, the State Chairman of the TUC, congratulated Governor Wike for his developmental strides during his administration.

He stated that the TUC would work with the incoming Governor-elect, Sim Fubara, to move the state forward in development.

Osifo appealed that the rights of workers in the state and the country at large be respected in the social, economic and justice spheres.

He said the TUC had duly approved the amendment by the Federal Government that railway is removed from exclusive list to concurrent list, making it possible for states to invest in the infrastructure.

He stated that the amendment would be a great opportunity for Rivers State to partner with investors to do concept, design, execute and commission rail lines along the length and breadth of the state.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Alex Agwanwor, appealed to the state government to implement the concentrative executive salary structure which was approved by the National Salary, Income and Wages Commission in 2019.

Agwanwor appealed to the state government to restore the payment of overhead, imprest to heads of extra ministerial departments and schools, including rural allowances, which will serve incentives for more effective deliveries for the teachers and ministries that are in the rural areas.

Edna Ufon, one of the workers who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the current increase of 40 per cent salary to Nigerian workers.

Ufon called on the incoming administration that will be inaugurated on the May 29, 2023 to continue to improve on the welfare of Nigerian workers and the masses at large.

She said with the current increase of salaries, workers will be more productive without waiting for inducement before they do their jobs.