Wike, one of my best appointees – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said the recruitment of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, “is one of the best appointments ever made in the history of the current democratic dispensation”.

President Tinubu said this on Wednesday at a function where he was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

This during the inauguration of the Inner Southern Expressway and the Outer Southern Expressway, known as the first phase of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway, in Abuja.

The President described Wike as “a force of human nature”, adding: “Love him, hate him, but you can’t ignore him, because at every point in time, he is redefining the meaning and concepts of modern leadership.”

He commended the Minister and his team for their dedication and hard work in delivering many projects, including the expressway in less than one year.

Tinubu reiterated the commitment of his administration to engendering progress and prosperity.

He said that the extension of the ISEX represented more than just a road, but symbolised connectivity, accessibility and opportunity.

Also Read:

He said: “It also signifies our unwavering determination to bridge the gab between the urban and rural areas in ensuring that development was not confined to city centres, but reaches every corner of our great nation.

“We celebrate not just the completion of yet another road project by the Federal Capital Territory Administration, but also the commitment of our administration to endangering progress and prosperity.

“Today’s commissioning is the fourth completed roads that we proudly unveiled in the Federal Capital Territory, all executed in less than one year.

“These roads are tangible proof of our administration’s vision for a modern, prosperous and inclusive Federal Capital Territory.”

Tinubu assured that in the coming months and years, his administration would continue to prioritise infrastructure development as a cornerstone of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said: “We remain committed to delivering on our promises, empowering our people and building a nation that we can all be proud of.”