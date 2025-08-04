Wike: No government can solve all problems, even if it stays for 20 years

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that while the President Bola Tinubu-led administration cannot solve every problem facing the territory, it is making efforts to improve the quality of life for residents.

Wike spoke on Monday during a media parley held in Abuja, where he addressed concerns about project commissioning and the scope of ongoing development efforts within the FCT.

“I will not say here that every problem has been solved. All problems cannot be solved, even if this government stays for 20 years; no government can solve all problems.

“But government is solving problems that at least will help to improve the lives of people,” he said.

Responding to questions about why some projects are not being formally flagged off or commissioned, Wike explained that the government prioritises visibility and impact when selecting projects to highlight.

He said, “It’s not possible for us to commission every project.

“We take what we think are major, capital-intensive projects, ones where billions of naira have been spent, and showcase those.

“But when you’re talking about smaller projects, must we commission everything?”

He called on the media to collaborate with the administration by visiting project sites alongside relevant Mandate Secretaries to observe the progress being made across sectors such as education and social development.

“We’re not saying we’ve done everything. But we are doing what will at least make a difference in the lives of the people, and that’s the whole point of governance,” he emphasised.

