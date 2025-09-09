Wike names Nancy Nathan FCTA acting Head of Service

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has appointed Mrs Nancy Nathan, the Acting Head of Federal Capital Territory Service Administration (FCTA).

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the minister, Lere Olayinka, stated this in a statement, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Olayinka said that Nathan was appointed in an acting capacity, pending the appointment of a substantive Head of Service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nathan was appointed as a result of the death of Mrs Grace Adayilo, former FCTA Head of Service, on September 1.

Until her appointment, Nathan was the Permanent Secretary, Youth Development Secretariat of the FCTA.

She had served as the Director Finance and Administration in the office of the Minister of FCT before her appointment as Permanent Secretary.

The appointment takes immediate effect. (NAN)

