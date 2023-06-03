Wike, Makinde back subsidy removal as they visit Tinubu with Ibori

A former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, have declared their support for the removal of subsidy on petrol by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike and Makinde spoke when they visited President Tinubu with a former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Iberia.

During the visit on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Makinde said they visited the president to tell him he had started well and had the support of the generality of the people.

Asked if they discussed the subsidy issue, he said: “Yes, we discussed it.

“It’s something that is on top of public discuss right now.

“We know it’s a tough decision for the people and he needs the support of everybody to see this through.”

Wike also defended President Tinubu’s decision on subsidy removal, saying it is not easy to govern a country like Nigeria.

He said: “There’s no big deal about it.

“The governor of Oyo has told you what we came to do: to give him support.

“We are supporting all the decisions he’s taking.

“It shows that he’s prepared for the job and there’s nothing bad about that.

“It requires tough decisions for a country to move forward.”

Asked he was planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, Wike said: “Don’t say that.”

—