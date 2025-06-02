Wike: I’ve not seen anyone who will expel me from PDP

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dared his political critics, particularly those seeking his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to nullify his membership if they could.

Wike, who spoke during a media chat in Abuja on Monday, said he has not seen anyone who will expel him from the PDP.

He said, “I am still in PDP. I worked hard for the party. I have not seen anybody who will have the guts to tell me, Wike, you are not a member of the party. Who is that? What is his contribution to the party that is more than me?” he queried.

Details later…

