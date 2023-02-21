Wike, Ikpeazu will support Tinubu — Orji Kalu

The Chief whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has said Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State will back the bid of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former two-term Governor of Abia State said this in an interview he granted Channels Television on Monday.

Both Wike and Ikpeazu, who are serving their second terms, were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and members of the G5, a group of five governors opposed to the leadership of their party.

Kalu told Channels Television: “Scientifically, we (APC members) are more in number.

“Demographically, we are also more.

“It is not a matter of polls.

“These polls do not work here because some of these polls are biased.

“Tinubu is a frontrunner.

“Tinubu is well-liked by the North and is from the South West and is going to get meaningful votes in Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra and Enugu and he is going to have the support of governor Wike of Rivers State.

“So, we’re on track.

“My governor here – Okezie Ikepazu – will also support Tinubu.

“My senatorial district is going to give Tinubu the votes – 34, 35 percent – to be on the ballot.

“Tinubu will win because they know that Tinubu’s presidency will help us to have a stepping stone to a free market.

“People of the South East will vote for Tinubu.”