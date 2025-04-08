Wike hosts suspended Rivers lawmakers to dinner in UK

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, hosted a group of suspended lawmakers from the Rivers State House of Assembly in the United Kingdom on Monday.

The hosting of the lawmakers was made known in a post by Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

The lawmakers—currently in the UK for a “legislative capacity building” programme—were treated to a dinner by the minister.

“Yesterday, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, hosted Rivers State House of Assembly members who are in the United Kingdom for Legislative Capacity Building, to a dinner,” Olayinka shared on X.com.

Wike left Nigeria on Sunday after meeting with political allies in Port Harcourt.

The suspended lawmakers, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, are in the UK for a legislative tour. Amaewhule reportedly opened the 10th Rivers Assembly Legislative Tour last Friday, stating that the trip would expose members to global legislative practices and enhance their effectiveness.

This development follows President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18. The president also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu and members of the House of Assembly.

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), a former Chief of Naval Staff, was appointed as the state’s sole administrator for an initial six-month term.

The crisis in Rivers State stems from a power tussle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.

Post Views: 2