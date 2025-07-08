Wike has an Emperor mentality – Ireti Kingibe

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe, says the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has an emperor mentality and is not sensitive to the plight of the people of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The female senator, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme aired on Tuesday, said the FCT minister has not made the lives of the people better.

The lawmaker accused the FCT minister of not carrying her along in the drafting of the budget for the city.

Kingibe and Wike have been caught in a long-drawn brawl since they assumed their respective offices in June and August 2023. While the former belongs to the opposition Labour Party, the latter is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party but works with the ruling All Progressives Congress administration.

The lawmaker said all spectrums of insecurity, such as one-chance robbery and kidnapping, have become common occurrences in the FCT because the minister failed in his responsibility.

Also Read:

The LP senator said Abuja roads have been thrown into pitch darkness due to a lack of streetlights, fuelling insecurity.

Kingibe said, contrary to widespread belief, the performance of former FCT Minister Nasir El-Rufai surpassed whatever Wike thinks he has done in the area of infrastructure.

According to the senator, there should be more money in healthcare, education and agriculture, but the minister has refused to dedicate sufficient funds to the crucial areas.

Kingibe said she once reported Wike to Senate President Godswill Akpabio after the minister cut her off a call she initiated to him in the spirit of peace and synergy.

Post Views: 5