Rivers: Wike hails Supreme Court ruling, says impunity has ended

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has hailed a judgement delivered on Friday by the Supreme Court nullifying the recent local government election in Rivers State and affirming the legitimacy of the 27-member Martin Amaewhule-led State Assembly.

Wike, who spoke in Abuja, declared that the apex court’s decision has effectively ended the reign of impunity in Rivers State.

The former Rivers governor also took a swipe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, accusing them of supporting lawlessness in the state.

“Governor Siminalayi Fubara has no choice but to fully comply with the Supreme Court’s verdict, as it represents the final legal authority on the matter,” Wike submitted.

Vanguard reports that the ruling marks a major development in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, reinforcing the authority of the Amaewhule-led Assembly while nullifying the controversial local government elections.

