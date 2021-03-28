Wike gifts Burna Boy land, money to build; promises N10m each artistes who perform at the singer’s homecoming

Grammy award-winning musician, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, arrived at his home town, Rivers State on Saturday, March 27, to attend his homecoming concert for winning the top international award.

He was accompanied to the Government House where he was received by the state governor, Nyesom Wike.

The singer thanked the governor for the honour bestowed on him.

According to him, it was one thing to be recognised outside the country and it is another when you get recognised by your people at home.

In his response, the governor thanked the singer for making the state proud.

He said, “There is no Rivers person that will say he or she is not happy with the kind of pride you’ve brought us.

“I am very happy and I can tell you, whatever you think we can do to promote you, we will continue to do it.”

Meanwhile, one of the highlights of the event was Burna Boy being gifted a land in Old GRA, Port Harcourt and money to build by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Wike also promised to give artistes who performed at Burna’s Homecoming Concert in Rivers State N10 million each.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that Burna Boy won ‘Best Global Music Album’ with his 2020 project ‘Twice as Tall’, while Wizkid’s win came as a courtesy of his feature on Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’, which won the award for Best Video at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.