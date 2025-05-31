Wike faults Kingibe’s position on FCT’s ground rent enforcement

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has faulted the position of Senator Ireti Kingibe on the enforcement of ground rent by the FCT Administration.

Wike was made known in a statement his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, issued to newsmen on the enforcement, which has been suspended by President Bola Tinubu.

Kingibe, representing the FCT in the Senate on the platform of the Labour Party, had challenged the sealing of property by the FCT Administration, describing it as unconstitutional.

The senator in statement noted that although enforcement of tax obligations was necessary, defaulting in ground rent payments was no legal ground for arbitrary takeover of property.

Responding, Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant to Wike on Public Communications and Social Media, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday that the senator was unaware of the provisions of the Land Use Act.

He described Kingibe’s comment on the enforcement of payment of ground rent as illogical, explaining that land allocation comes with conditions.

According to him, land allocation comes with conditions that must be met, one of which is the annual payment of ground rent without demand notice.

He advised the senator against using the ground rent enforcement to score cheap political gain.

The statement said: “It is surprising that a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, whose duty is to make laws, is ignorant of the provisions of Section 28, Subsections (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

“Section 28, Subsections (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act provides that ‘The Government may revoke a Statutory Right of Occupancy on the ground of; (a) a breach of any of the provisions which a certificate of occupancy is by Section 10 deemed to contain; and (b) a breach of any term contained in the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

“Now, is annual payment of ground rent not part of the terms contained in the C of O?”

The spokesperson asked whether Kingibe would look away if land allottees refused to pay ground rent for 10 years to 43 years if she was the FCT minister.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCTA had on Monday began taking over 4,794 revoked properties in the territory over unpaid ground rent, amounting to more than N6 billion.

Tinubu, however, gave the defaulters a 14-day grace to pay the outstanding ground rent and associated penalties.

