Wike exploiting PDP’s weakness – Akwa Ibom ex-Deputy Governor

A former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Chris Ekpenyong, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of exploiting the weakness of the Peoples Democratic Party in igniting a crisis within the party.

The Deputy Governor to Obong Victor Attah said this in an interview with newsmen in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Sunday.

Ekpenyong said: “Asking me about a very young man who, per adventure, came to be initiated into a political party and grew from the ranks of being the chairman of a local government through the instrumentality of his boss – Dr Peter Odili – and became whatever he became.

“He now says he wants to fight the stem.

“You know everything has a stem.

“I will not take issues with him, but I think what he is taking advantage of is because our party has deviated from what it was supposed to be – the vision and mission of its founding fathers.

“Otherwise, you will not see anyone who became a governor of the PDP now becoming taller than the party.

“It would not have been, but I am yet to see how he will fight.

“That will be a surprise to say whether the PDP is alive.

“The PDP has gone into a cocoon.

“It’s yet to be revived and he thinks he has the oxygen to fight, but I think he does not.”

