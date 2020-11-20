The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said nine more Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party will soon join the All Progressives Congress.

Bello said this in an interview on Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on the heels of the defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, to the APC from the PDP.

He said those expected to defect will include the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who has been at the forefront of the criticism of Umahi for his decision to dump the PDP.

He said: “I think probably I can just give you an expo.

“The expo I am going to give to you is that Governor Wike might be the last to join this party – the All Progressives Congress, others are lining up.

“They will soon be here.

“I said it long ago, not today when the party (PDP) was going through some challenges, I did say that there are 10 governors from the opposition parties that will join APC.

“We have seen one.

“One that is even as equal as 10.

“He has joined us.

“Nine to go.

“Just mark my words.

“I don’t lie, I will never lie, and I will never deceive anybody.

“Umahi is here with us.

“More are coming.

“I am very sure that Governor Wike will be the 10th person (governor) to join the APC.

“The remaining eight are already knocking.

“And by the grace of God, we are working all the necessary platform for them to come in here in peace.

“So they are on their way.”