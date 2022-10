Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has hinted that he would increase the recently-appointed special assistants from 50,000 to 100,000.

Wike disclosed this during a Media Chat at the state government house in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

Recall that Wike has so far appointed 50,000 assistant, saying the appointments take immediate effect.

Wike is yet to announce the offices of his newly-recruited aides.