Wike didn’t work in motor park, Rivers PDP replies Atiku’s spokesperson

The Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State on Saturday called on Daniel Bwala, spokesperson for the presidential candidate of the party in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, to stop the persistent advertisement of his ignorance about the party.

The party said contrary to the insinuation that the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike was working in the National Union of Road Transport Workers motor park when Atiku and others were founding the PDP, the former Governor of Rivers State had been practising law before venturing into politics.

While informing Bwala that he was ignorant of the invaluable contributions of Wike to the PDP, the party said its light would shine again and Rivers State would do what it had always done for the party.

The Legal Adviser of PDP in Rivers State and former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (Port Harcourt Branch), Chief Kingsley Chuku, told journalists in Abuja that Bwala’s obsession with anything about Wike was becoming more like a display of graduation of a mindset from psychology.

According to him, as a lawyer that Bwala claimed to be, a high level of decorum was expected from him, adding however that the reverse was the case, as his language was even worse than that of Area Boys.

He said, “I came across a video making the rounds of one Daniel Bwala, discussing the founding fathers of PDP, stating that while Atiku Abubakar, his principal was one of the founding fathers of the party, the former Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike was still working in NURTW.

Also Read:

“That infantile remark is a figment of Bwala’s imagination and I would have thought that a legal mind will do due diligence before going public with such crass misinformation, which calls to question his state of mind and his knack for peddling falsehood.

“Unlike Bwala, whose legal practice is not beyond charge and bail, Chief Nyesom Wike, before being elected as Obio/Akpor Local Government Chairman, was practising law in Port Harcourt; working in the law firm of E.C Ukala & Co, one of the reputable law firms in Port Harcourt.

“Where and how Bwala came up with such a level of ignorance, is something that cannot be fathomed.