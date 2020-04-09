Wike declares Caverton Helicopters persona non grata

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared Caverton Helicopters persona non grata in the state.

Wike made the declaration in a broadcast to the state on Wednesday.

He said the state took the position because the helicopter company endangered the lives of Rivers people by its suspicious operations.

He thus directed council chairmen to close offices of Caverton Helicopters across the state.

He said: “We appreciate the need to protect business interests and operations in the state and we will do whatever that is required to ensure that no business is unduly affected by the measures we have taken to combat the Coronavirus.

“However, we shall not welcome businesses or companies that value their business activities or profit more than or in clear disregard of the lives and health of our people.

“By its actions, Caverton Helicopters has clearly shown that Rivers lives do not matter to it.

“It is an enemy of Rivers people and is hereby declared persona non grata in Rivers State.

“With this declaration, Caverton Helicopters can only choose to operate in any part of Rivers State at its own risk as Local Government chairmen have been directed to close their offices and prevent their operations.”