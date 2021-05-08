Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said no amount of intimidation or barbaric attacks would make the state succumb to secessionists.

Wike who presided over an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday, condemned the attacks by unidentified armed assailants on some police formations on Friday night.

The governor in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the state security council condemned the attacks on security personnel in the state and called for calm.

It said the governor on behalf of the Government of Rivers State, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the policemen and the Rivers State Police Command.

“On behalf of the Government of Rivers State, I wish to offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deep sadness in the wake of these horrific attacks,” he stated.

Governor Wike urged residents of Rivers State to be calm, saying the security council has taken measures to secure the state.

He further enjoined them to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or persons to security agencies for prompt action