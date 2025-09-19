Wike: Colonel who refused to shoot me during 2019 polls detained for months

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that a particular Colonel in Nigerian Army who declined to shoot him during the 2019 polls based on an order by Major General Jamil Sarham (retd), was detained for six months.

Wike made this known when he appeared on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” for two hours on Thursday.

The former two-term governor of Rivers State said the Nigerian Army General at present works in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

He said: “Do you what happened in 2019?

“There is one GOC (General Officer Commanding) they are calling General Sarham.

“I learnt he works with NSA now.

“The man was brought to the state.

“As a sitting governor, he did not see me.

“He said he will never see me.

“He turned the GOC division to INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) office.

“Let me tell you: former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi, promised him to make him the next Army Chief of Staff.

“I saw a government at the federal level moving to a state like what is happening now in Gaza.

“I saw the General Sarham ordered that I should be shot.

“That is why when I heard he is in NSA office, I refused to go to the place.”

