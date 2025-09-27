Wike begins construction of four roads to service Renewed Hope Estate

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has begun the construction of 10.5km of access roads to service the Renewed Hope Housing Estate within the Karsana District.

Wike, while unveiling the road construction on Friday, said it was in continuation with the administration’s commitment to open up Abuja.

He added that the 10.5 kilometres access roads N11, N16, N40 and SILS 03 would service the Renewed Hope Housing Estate within the Karsana District in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

According to him, this signals the fulfilment of promises made to the residents, especially the infrastructural development of the FCT.

He explained that the project, which is expected to be completed within the period of 18 months, would further enhance the rapid development of the district, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “The roads when completed would boost the real estate development and other economic activities in the area.

“The provision of access roads is critical to the rapid and sustainable development of any city.”

Wike assured the contractor of availability of funds to enable the prompt execution of the project for the interest of the residents.

Also speaking, the Acting Head of Service, FCT, Nancy Nathan, said the road project was a strategic intervention that would ease traffic congestion by providing a vital link between Karsana District and other parts of the city.

Nathan said that the road would boost commercial and residential development, and ultimately contribute to the growth of Abuja as a modern city.

She reiterated the FCT Administration’s commitment to delivering projects that would touch lives, promote economic growth, and leave enduring legacies for generations to come.