The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has banned any further protest against the atrocities of the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police in the state.

Wike placed the ban on the #EndSARS protest on Monday in a statement by his Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim.

The statement said: “The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State.

“Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited.”

Nsirim said the government took the decision following the dissolution of the notorious SARS by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“There is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists,” he said.