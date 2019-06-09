The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has appointed a new Secretary to the State Government and Chief of Staff.

The development was contained in a statement by Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, on Sunday.

Nwakaudu said while Dr. Tammy Danagogo is the new SSG, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke emerged the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt.

Nwakaudu said the two officials will be sworn in at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt by 2pm on Monday.