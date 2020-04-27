Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has announced a lockdown of parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor LGAs.

The governor, who gave the order on Monday, said the lockdown was due to failure of residents of the affected areas to comply with the regulations to check the spread of coronavirus.

In a statewide broadcast, Wike said the total lockdown would start from Thursday April 28.

He said: “In view of the non or passive compliance with these measures, it has become compelling to place the following parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/AkporLocal Government Areas on 24-hour complete lockdown.”

He said Elekahia, including the entire stretch of Rumukalagbor-Elekahia Link Road; Rumuomasi, including Stadium Road; and Rumuobiokani areas were affected.

He added: “All residents in these areas must stay at home. All shops, mini-markets, offices and business outfits in these areas must also cease to operate until further notice.

“Landlords in these areas must take personal responsibility to enforce this lockdown as we will not hesitate to pull down any commercial building or structure that opens for business in violation of this specific directive.

“We are also watching the conduct of residents and traders in Rumuokoro, Rumuokurusi and Oyigbo, who are refusing to adhere to the government’s ban and restrictions on business and social gathering in the State.

“We appeal to the leaders of these communities to enforce the established restrictions or risk the imposition of a total lockdown of their communities.”

Wike alleged that security agencies allowed travellers to enter and leave the state at will in spite of the closure of the state’s borders.

He said: “These security officers are deliberately putting our state and the lives of our people at risk, as our health system can hardly cope, should there be a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“To contain this threat, therefore, we will be inaugurating the state’s Task Force on Border Closure on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.”

He said the task force would effectively monitor boundaries and ensure that no unauthorised person or vehicle would leave or enter Rivers under any guise in breach of the lockdown order.

Wike also directed the state Commissioner for Social Welfare to round up and deport all vagrants to their states of origin.

He said: “We have also directed the commissioner of social welfare to round up and deport all vagrants, including the almajiris, to their states of origin to protect our people from the threat they present to the transmission of this pandemic.

“We have also widened our case finding and containment strategy by moving from targeted testing to active sentinel search for cases with acute symptoms across various public and private facilities and subject them to immediate testing, isolation and treatment.

“With these measures and ceaseless supplications to God, we are confident to win the battle against COVID-19 in our state.”

He commended Rivers health workers for their efforts and sacrifices, and prayed God to bless them.

He said his administration would step up efforts to deliver more palliatives to the vulnerable.

Wike urged all Rivers residents to comply with the directives and protocols on the lockdown and social distancing to save the state from the COVID-19 scourge.

He gave a situation report on the fight against the spread of coronavirus, urging Rivers people to remain steadfast.

He said as at April 26, the state had six confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two fully recovered and discharged, and two dead.

He said two active cases were presently receiving treatment in the state’s isolation and treatment centre at Nchia General Hospital, Eleme.

According to him, the recent positive cases, in spite of the strategic measures put in place by his administration, are evidence of gradual increase in transmission of the virus.

Wike said such transmission occurred as a result of the actions of those who either chose to breach or sabotage directives on lockdown and social distancing.

He said: “We consider the emerging trend as not only serious and risky, but also one that compels us to step up our strategies and prevent a spike in the transmission of the coronavirus in our State.

“For this reason, we should all be prepared to go through more stringent measures, including a possible total state-wide lockdown, if the situation so compels, in the days and weeks ahead.

“However, we may not get to this drastic point if we exercise more patience and strictly obey and observe all established measures, including the rules, behavioural protocols and restrictions on lockdown and social distancing.

“It is, therefore, irresponsible for any person, group of persons, corporate entity or institution to endanger the lives of other people by flouting the orders.”

