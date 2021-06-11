PSG have officially confirmed the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum on a deal until 2024.

The 30-year-old was a free agent after leaving Liverpool and seemed on his way to Barcelona until PSG swooped and blew the Catalan giants out of the water with their offer to the Netherlands captain.

Wijnaldum has now completed his move to Paris and signs a deal until 2024 with the Ligue 1 giants that already have Mitchel Bakker and Xavi Simons on their books.

After spells with Feyenoord, PSV, and Newcastle United, Wijnaldum joined Liverpool five years ago.

Since then the midfielder has lifted the Premier League title and Champions League trophy.

Wijnaldum is currently preparing for Euro 2020 and will captain the Netherlands national team.