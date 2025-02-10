Wigwe’s support accelerated Lagos projects — Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has acknowledged the contributions of the late Herbert Wigwe, former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, stating that his support expedited project conception and execution in the state.

He said this in a tribute at the one-year memorial service held for Wigwe, his wife, and son by Access Bank on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Wigwe, along with his wife, Doreen; son Chizi; a friend, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc; and two crew members died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America on February 9, 2024.

Describing Wigwe as a “relentless builder”, Sanwo-Olu said that his absence had created void in Lagos State, particularly in project delivery.

He noted Wigwe’s belief in Nigeria and Africa, highlighting his ability to translate ideas into reality, see opportunities in seemingly impossible situations, and build lasting legacies.

He said: “The countless ideas he nurtured into reality, several of them are around us in this room, institutions, organisations, and they were not just moments of brilliance, his tenacity and his unshakable belief in what is possible.

“He especially believed in our work here in Lagos State.

“Herbert traveled the world with us, helping us, helping my government to mobilise partners and funding.”

The governor also described Wigwe as an achiever who positively impacted Lagos State, its institutions, and its people.

Sanwo-Olu emphasised the impact of Wigwe’s absence, noting: “Lagos State has felt his absence very strongly in the last one year.

“People in this room know truly what I’m talking about.

“There are projects that would, no doubt, have moved faster today because if Herbert’s been around, will have pushed it forward.”

He noted that across the state lies several stamps of Herbert’s real based impacts, which include roads, bridges, and the effort to revamp the historic National Arts Theatre.

He said these also include the upcoming Gold Label Access Bank Lagos Marathon, launched in partnership with Lagos State 10 years ago.

The governor recalled Wigwe’s crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing his support through financial services, philanthropy, and other contributions that made his work easier.

Sanwo-Olu added: “We lost a man, whose presence was larger than life, Dr Herbert Wigwe.

“That cruel night took not only Herbert, but also his beloved wife, Chizoba, their son, Chizi, and a cherished friend for so many of us here today, Bimbo, the pain of their passing still lingers like an open wound that time has not been able to heal.

“If love, friendship, or sheer force of will could rewrite history, we would have turned back time.

“We would have done anything, we would have done everything to change the course of events that led to that fateful night.

“However, life, in its unpredictability, has forced us to confront a reality we never prepared for.

“A world without Herbert and his other three souls.”

Sanwo-Olu described Wigwe as a builder of businesses, people, ideas, and the future, noting his forward-thinking approach.

“Actions, not words, was his language. Ideas were not just ideas, they were blueprints for transformation and in the three, or more that I have had the privilege to call him a friend and a brother,” he said.

He offered his condolences to Wigwe’s children, parents, Access Bank family, and others, praying for their strength, saying: “Lagos truly misses you (Wigwe).”

