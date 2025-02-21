Wigwe estate: Father, cousin appeal court judgment on administrators

In another development on the ongoing legal battle over the estate of the late former Group Managing Director and CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, an appeal has been filed to challenge a ruling by the Lagos State High Court.

The appellants, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe (the late banker’s father) and Christian Wigwe (his cousin) are contesting the decision made on February 6, 2025, by Justice Olayinka Adeyemi.

On February 6, 2025, Justice Adeyemi ruled against an application by Christian and Pastor Shyngle for the appointment of interim administrators pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The court held that the requested reliefs were too similar to those sought in the main case.

Reacting, the appellants argue that the court failed to distinguish between interim reliefs—meant to preserve the estate and provide for dependents—and the final reliefs determining the distribution of assets.

They argued that the trial judge erred in refusing their request for interim relief pending the resolution of the substantive suit.

In a notice of appeal dated February 13, 2025, the appellants pointed out 10 grounds for contesting the ruling.

The appellants maintained that the interim reliefs were solely intended to preserve the estate and ensure the welfare of the late Wigwe’s minor children until the dispute over his will is settled.

In contrast, the final relief sought was to grant administration for the distribution of the assets.

They argued that there is a crucial difference between preservation and inheritance.

The appellants further claimed that:

“The refusal to grant preservative reliefs has left the estate vulnerable to potential dissipation before a final decision is made.

“The trial court failed to appoint interim administrators, despite acknowledging the dispute over the validity of the Will, thus violating Section 24(1) of the Administration of Estates Law of Lagos State, 1959, which allows the appointment of administrators in such cases.

“The failure to appoint interim guardians for the deceased’s minor children deprived the grandparents of the opportunity to temporarily participate in their care and welfare.”

Additionally, the appellants argued that a previous decision by a magistrates’ court, which granted full guardianship of the minor children to their eldest sibling, Otutochi Wigwe, 25, was made without notice to the grandparents.

They clarified that their application was not to overturn the magistrates’ decision, but to ensure the grandparents are included as co-guardians to support the children’s well-being.

Post Views: 1