Wife weeps as Akeredolu’s body arrives Nigeria + Photos

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), was all tears as the remains of her husband arrived in Nigeria from Germany, where he died.

According to available information, the remains of Akeredolu arrived in Nigeria at about 3:40pm on Friday.

This was via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

On hand to receive the remains apart from Anyanwu-Akeredolu were his children and younger brother, Prof. Wole Akeredolu.

After the coffin was brought out of the aircraft, the wife of the late Governor leaned on it and wept.