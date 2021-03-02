As the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, turned 79, his beautiful wife of 50 years, Pastor Folu, took to her social media platforms to celebrate him.

Pastor Folu expressed her gratitude to God for giving him to her as a husband.

According to her, Pastor Adeboye is the husband every woman wants.

Her post reads: “Adeboye, 79 years ago, God brought you into this world specially just for me.

“He knew I will need a Champion, a King, a Priest, a Prophet, a Gentleman and He made you for me.

“I’m thankful for the love you continually show me and I love you just as much.

“You are the husband every woman wants, the father every child loves and the friend no one wants to share.

“On this most special day for you my most special man, may God bless you with grace and mercy.

“May He continue to make your life sweet and your paths straight.

“May He bless you with more healthy years as we continue to go through life together.

“Happy 79th Birthday My Love.”