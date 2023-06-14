Wife seeks for divorce after three children

One Amudalat Taiye has prayed the Area Court sitting at Centre-Igbora, Ilorin, to dissolve her marriage with her husband, Abdulwaheed Aminu, after bearing three children.

Taiye filed for divorce, custody and maintenance of the three children due to lack of love and threat to life.

The petitioner also prayed for payment of N30,000 monthly on their three children, for general maintenance and payment of their school fees.

The defendant, however, told the court that he was not ready for divorce and prayed that the court grant him two months to enable the family mediate between them.

The petitioner insisted on divorce, saying that she does not want any settlement as the defendant would not change his bad attitude.

The presiding Judge, AbdulQadir Umar, however advised the petitioner that the law allowed for settlement, especially when the party involved was ready to change for good.

Umar insisted that the absence of the defendant in court could be to settle the misunderstanding with the petitioner, considering the fact that he was aware of the case.

The court thereby adjourned the case to July 25, for report of settlement or continuation of hearing.