Wife seeks divorce after 11 years of relationship

AA housewife, Bolanle Abdullahi has applied for divorce over lack of love for her husband, Abdullahi Yahya, after 11 years of marriage.

The respondent however told the court that he still love his wife and that she was seeking for divorce following a minor misunderstanding.

He therefore pleaded with the Court to grant him some time to allow them settle their misunderstanding.

The plaintiff had earlier told the court that she did not want reconciliation, therefore prayed the Court to separate them.

The presiding Judge, AbdulQadir Umar, said that the court encourage settlement of disputes, especially when the parties involved have good intentions towards settlement.

He subsequently adjourned the case till July 12, for report of settlement or continuation of hearing.