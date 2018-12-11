Alhaji Zubairu, until his death in February 2014, was the Gom Mama traditional ruler of Kwarra chiefdom in Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

Wife of traditional ruler sentenced to death for killing husband

Justice Aisha Bashir of the Nasarawa state High Court II, sitting in Lafia on Tuesday sentenced Amina, wife of late Alhaji Adamu Zubairu, to death by hanging for killing her husband.

Alhaji Zubairu, until his death in February 2014, was the Gom Mama traditional ruler of Kwarra chiefdom in Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

Delivering judgment, Justice Bashir held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubts.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police arrested the wife of the traditional ruler in connection with his death on the eve of his marriage to another woman on February 15, 2014.

Amina, one of the wives, being the prime suspect, was arrested and charged to court for culpable homicide.

Reacting to the judgment, Jibrin Aboki, prosecution counsel, hailed the decision of the court, saying it would serve as a deterrent.

Abdullahi Zubairu, first son of the deceased traditional ruler, also expressed satisfaction with the judgment.

Meanwhile, Shekama Sheltu, counsel to the accused, said his client would appeal against the judgement.

