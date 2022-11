Doyin Ojora, wife of Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is dead, reports thegazellenews.com

Doyin reportedly died early Sunday, 13 November, 2022 in Lagos.

She gave birth to their second child in London a few months back and was reported to have come back to Nigeria 24 hours before her sudden death.

Circumstances leading to her death are still sketchy as at the time of writing this report.

Doyin was from the Oniru Royal Family.

Full details later