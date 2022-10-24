Wife of Police Inspector allegedly killed by Soldiers cries out over delay in burial

Favour Orukpe, the widow of Inspector Monday Orukpe, allegedly killed by some Soldiers in Lagos State, says her husband has not been buried due to delay in the Nigerian Army’s investigation report.

The widow of the Inspector made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos in an interview on Sunday.

Orukpe said the non-availability of the report of the autopsy carried out by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja had also contributed to the delay.

She said that the corpse was taken to LASUTH about a month ago and the hospital promised that within two weeks, the result would be out.

The Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, said he had carried out the autopsy.

Fabamwo said: “I have investigated.

“The Autopsy has been carried out and the report will be given to the Directorate of Public Prosecution on Friday.”

NAN reports that on August 3, 2022, some soldiers from Ojo Military Cantonment allegedly clashed with some policemen controlling traffic in the area.

Orukpe’s widow reiterated her demand for justice from the Chief of Army Staff and Inspector-General of Police.

She said that her husband died on duty while serving the nation, adding that the COAS and the IGP should not allow his service to the nation go to waste.

She said: “I want justice.

“I want them to take care of my four children because I can’t do it alone.

“I am sending this message to the COAS and I-GP because my husband died on duty assigned to him, wearing his uniform.”

The late Orukpe was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on May 1, 2002 and he rose to the rank of a Senior Inspector before his death.

The widow said that though the family was willing to do the burial, it had no money to carry it out.

She added that the family had also agreed with the police on where to bury her husband.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, however, said that the police were always responsible for the burial of their personnel.

He explained that paper work of the deceased by his family might have delayed such fund from being released.

Hundeyin said that the earlier the deceased family started processing the papers from the Division to the Command Pension Unit before moving to Force Headquarters, Abuja for final approval, the better.

In his reaction, the Acting Deputy Director in charge of Public Relations at 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major Olaniyi Osoba, said the joint committee sitting of the Army and the Police investigating the case was ongoing.

Osoba said that the investigating team had gone far and was probing all issues surrounding the incident, administratively.

He said the report would be out when the committee concludes its findings.