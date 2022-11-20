Wife of Lecturer who accused Pastor Okafor of destroying his family seeks divorce

A university lecturer who accused accused the Senior Pastor of Grace Nation International, aka Liberation City, Chris Okafor, of keeping his wife and children away from him, has said his wife filed for a divorce.

It will be recalled that The Eagle Online had reported in October 2022 the out cry of the lecturer, Philip Anochie.

He noted that trouble ensued in his home after Okafor prophesied that he (Philip) plans to make his daughter mad.

He stated that his wife blocked his number and told their children to do the same.

He noted that efforts to contact his wife has being abortive as the wife now chase after different men in Lagos.

In a message to The Eagle Online, Anochie noted that he was called by an unknown number to report to a High Court in Ota, Ogun State to acknowledge a divorce paper filed by his wife, Vivian.

The message reads: “Today, Friday 17th November 2022, somebody with phone number 08106911031 from Ogun state High court Ota, called me that Vivian, my wife, filed a paper for divorce that if I want my wife I should come.

“I told him that I am not coming that he should tell the court to grant her what she wants.

“I am free at last.

“Let us wait for the grand wedding at her 48 years with the man that rented the house.

“They should ensure the safety of my children.”





