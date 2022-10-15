Wife of Lagos businessman dies from fire burns, husband absconds

Bimbo, the wife of popular car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, has died.

Her sister confirmed her passing on social media some hours ago.

Bimbo was rushed to the hospital sometime this week after suffering severe burns during a violent incident at their residence in Megamound Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

Sources claimed Bimbo confronted her husband IVD on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, over the constant beatings she received, and a fight ensued.

The fight resulted in their house being set ablaze.

IVD was said to have escaped with minor burns while Bimbo suffered severe burns and was rushed to the intensive care unit.

However, she lost the battle to live.

Announcing Bimbo’s passing on social media, her sister wrote;

”Bimbo is gone-Bimbo is gone-My sister is gone.

“The fire is burning me haaaaaaaaa

IVD you killed my only sister.

“Abimbola IVD KILLED MY SISTER IVD KILLED MY SISTER IVD KILLED MY SISTER IVD KILLED MY SISTER IVD KILLED MY”

In another post, she wrote;

”Abimbolaaaaa, My Bobby, this was never our agreement

“Unspoken words you’ve left behind

Undone things we’ll never do together why why why.

“You have left me heartbroken

“Perfect peace has fallen upon your head

“A taste of sorrow we have been fed with…….

“I will really miss you, if you can hear me pls wake up Bobby

“Till we meet again.”