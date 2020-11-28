Local hunters working with members of the Amotekun Corps have secured the release of the abducted wife of Olugbenga Ale, the Chief of Staff to the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ale’s wife was abducted on Thursday night while returning from Lagos State to Ondo State on a business trip along the Ondo-Akure Highway.

The woman was reportedly freed on Saturday morning after the hunters and other security agencies got to the location where the kidnappers kept their victims.

The source said some suspects have been arrested in relation to the kidnapping.

According to the source: “I can confirm to you that the wife of the Chief of Staff has secured her freedom and on her way to Akure.

“She was released without paying the ransom as she was rescued by Amotekun and local hunters.”

The Commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the release of Mrs. Ale, said it was too early to disclose how the rescue operation was carried out.