Wife of former Premier of Eastern Nigeria, Adanma Okpara, laid to rest

The remains of Adanma Okpara, wife of the late former Premier of Eastern Nigeria, Dr. M. I. Okpara, were on Friday laid to rest amidst encomiums and eulogies.

Okpara, 99, died on August 22 and was buried in her country home in Umuegwu-Okpuala, Umuahia North LGA.

In his sermon at a funeral service held at Williams Memorial Grammar School, Afugiri, the Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Uche, expressed delight that the deceased lived a life worthy of emulation, a life full of humility, decency and sacrifices, with which she touched the lives of people that encountered.

Uche said that the event was a time for the living to ruminate over the transient ephemeral nature of life.

He said: “Late Dr. and Mrs. Okpara were neither extravagant nor ostentatious.

“Mrs. Okpara was virtuous and prayerful and did not want her husband to acquire stolen wealth.

“I encourage today’s leaders and their spouses to emulate the Okparas as well as understand that what matters is the good name you leave behind; not the wealth.”

In his speech, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State said that the funeral was a moment of sober reflection on the glorious era of late Dr. Michael Okpara as Premier of the former Eastern Nigeria, as his achievements were a great challenge to leaders.

Ikpeazu said that the deceased did not fail to teach humility and service to the people she came in contact with.

“So let us use today’s event to raise our feelings of brotherhood, reawaken our strength, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit as a people,” he said.

In his remark, Dr. Uche Ogah, the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, described the deceased as “one of our best”, who supported her late husband to bring Eastern Nigeria to limelight.

Ogah stated that the deceased and her husband lived exemplary lives which ought to be emulated by all.

In his remark, Senator Theodore Orji (Abia Central-PDP) said that the lifestyle of the deceased showed that she was a peaceful person and this reflected in her marriage and family.

Orji prayed God to give the family and the people of Abia State the fortitude to bear the loss.

Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, former Governor of old Enugu State, described the deceased as a woman of virtue, who upheld the principles of discipline.

Nwodo said that the deceased was a worthy companion to her husband and urged families to learn from their relationship.

In a funeral oration, the first daughter of the deceased, Chinyere Eccles-James, said their late mother was a great source of inspiration to many.

Eccles-James said their late mother lived a life of continuous goodwill and service to God and humanity.

The burial ceremony was attended by eminent personalities, including the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Use Oko Chukwu; Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji; and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Others were former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; former National Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Colonel Austin Akobundu; and former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Nwagbara.