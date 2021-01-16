The wife of the embattled Managing Director of the First City Monument Bank, Hauwa Adam Nuru, has shown solidarity with her husband, adding that she had never contemplated leaving him.

Adam Nuru was made to proceed on leave as the FCMB MD to allow for an investigation into an alleged sex and paternity scandal involving a former female employee of the bank.

Hauwa, in a statement, debunked reports that she left her husband, calling such reports malicious and deliberate falsehood.

“I want to clarify for the avoidance of doubt that I am still very much with my husband. This fake news was published by an online newspaper in a calculated attempt to further demonise my beloved husband and a loving father,” she said.

“Let me reiterate that at no time did I contemplate leaving my matrimonial home or filing for divorce as no grounds exist for such,” she said urging media practitioners to abide by the ethics of the profession.