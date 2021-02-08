Zeenat El-Zakzaky, wife of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service has tested negative for COVID-19.

The Acting Controller-General, NCoS, John Mrabure, disclosed this in statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Controller of Corrections, Francis Enobore, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Zeenat was said to have contracted the virus while in custody in Kaduna, prompting a call for her evacuation to an NCDC isolation centre in the state.

According to Mrabure, although the order was later reversed, not convinced with the purported infection story, the Correctional Service insisted on conducting COVID-19 test.

This, he said, was in collaboration with the state government, her personal physician and the NCDC in the state.

He said: “Happily, the test result has been released and the inmate, including her contacts have no trace of COVID-19 virus.

“It is important to state with emphasis that Zeenat El-Zakzaky never contracted COVID-19 infection as it was alleged.”

Mrabure expressed his deep appreciation to members of the public for their cooperation in obeying the restriction guidelines to custodial centres.

He assured the public that the Service would continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols and strengthen efforts with prevention measures to curtail spread of the virus into any custodial centre.