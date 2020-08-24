The wife of the Chief Imam of Ayere community in ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Yemisi Baderu, has been murdered.

An eyewitness account said the woman was murdered at her house in the presence of her husband and children on Thursday night when the assailants allegedly attacked her with a cutlass.

The bloody incident, described as the first of its kind in the sleepy community, was said to have disconcerted residents.

The traditional ruler of the town and Alayere of Ayere, Oba J. O. Olubo, who expressed shock and sadness over the incident, pleaded with the police not to release those held over the crime until thorough investigation and prosecution were carried out.

Oba Olubo urged the police and other law enforcement agencies to beam their searchlight on the community and rid it of criminal elements.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant on Security in charge of Ijumu Local Government, Taufiq Isa, who visited the community on Saturday, condemned the attack, describing it as heartless and brutal.

Noting that the incident was the first of its kind in the Local Government, Isa assured the residents of the government’s commitment to restore peace and order.

He commiserated with the Chief Imam and the traditional ruler of the community for the ugly incident and prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased

Meanwhile, in order to bring other perpetrators to book, the Chief Security Officer has imposed a 7pm to 7am curfew in the community.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, Willy Aya, said authorities have arrested three suspects connected with the attack and that investigation has begun.

. The Sun.