Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has received the coronavirus vaccine.

Obiano was seen in a video taking the COVID-19 vaccine while stating that it is necessary to get the vaccine in order to fight and survive the virus.

According to the Governor’s wife, who was in a vehicle in the United States of America, it took her daughter a lot of efforts to get her booked for the vaccine.

She further said the virus is real and killing people.

Obiano said: “Coronavirus is real, it is killing people.

“We have to take this vaccine to save us.

“With God’s help, by His grace, He will save us.

“It will not harm us in anyway or manner.

“God is on the throne.

“He is in charge of everything, including medicine.

“God will see us through.

“I advice people to take this Vaccine.

“It took my daughter, Dr. Ogechi Obiano, a lot of effort to get me booked for this vaccine.

“Thankfully I got it.

“It took me a lot to get here.

“I had to showed them my barcode (which shows the patient’s appointment), they always heighten this.

“Once you have it, then you can enter, but without it, you won’t get access.

“This will help us.

“It won’t kill us.

“ I guarantee you, by God’s grace.

“Everything is in the hands of God.

“Even the food we eat has some dangerous effects but God has always saved us and He will continue to save us, amen.”

When asked on when she thinks the vaccine will get to Anambra State, Obiano stressed the fact that it was still scarce right there in the United States of America.

She said: “Nobody knows.

“You can see that it is even scarce here in the United States.

“We have been trying to get one for my husband (Willie Obiano) that proved abortive.

“But hopefully we should be able to get next week because the new administration has vowed that they make it within people’s reach and we are believing God that it will be there on a large supply and the Federal Government of Nigeria might also work with Pfizer or Moderna.

“By the way I took that of Moderna, so I will take the second shot on the 13th of February, that’s what I am told.

“So, we are still waiting for 15 minutes to see what the effects will be, but by His grace there will not be a negative effect.”

On if there are vaccines in Anambra State, the governor’s wife noted that there is none in the the whole country.

Obiano said: “There is not vaccine in Nigeria, talk more of Anambra State.

“Definitely it will get to Anambra State.

“We have begun to arrange and ask questions on how we can get it to move to our people.

“If we can source it from here, that will be wonderful.

“I think the Federal Government is already working with Pfizer to ensure that we get in Nigeria.

“So that people can begin to get their own shots to stay alive.

“Take this vaccine to stay alive.

“The vaccine will work God will make it to keep you alive.”

On the assurance that the vaccine will get to the state, Obiano said: “The vaccine will certainly get to Anambra State.

“It is human being that we are there to govern.

“So we will work hard to ensure that the vaccine get to the state.”