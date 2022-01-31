Wife of actress Mercy Aigbe’s new husband shares cryptic post

Funsho Adeoti, the estranged wife of movie marketer Kazim Adeoti, who is the new husband of actress Mercy Aigbe, has shared a cryptic post.

The post, which has got tongues wagging, insinuate that her estranged husband played a fast one on her.

Meanwhile, the actress has denied claims that she destroyed the once happy home of the couple just to get married to Adeoti.

According to Aigbe, Adeoti is a Muslim and he is entitled to more than one wife.

Funsho, in the post shared on her Instastories, opined that her estranged husband can marry whoever he wants to marry, but she didn’t explain further.

She wrote: “He can marry whoever he wants to marry but robbing peter to pay paul is not okay.”

—