Wife of actress Mercy Aigbe’s new ‘boo’ reacts

Funsho Adeoti, the wife of movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti, has reacted after actress Mercy Aigbe showed him off as new new “boo”.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that Mercy had taken to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself and Kazim, while insinuating that they are married.

Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, also reacted by sharing a throwback photo of him and Mercy when they were still married, posing with Kazim Adeoti and his wife, Funsho Adeoti.

Gentry added: “At last I thank God the truth is out this is just one out of many to God be the glory. I don’t need anyone’s comment please.”

Funsho took to Facebook to react to the disclosure.

She shared a photo of her and her kids alongside a popular quote that reads: “Losing someone who doesn’t respect or appreciate you is actually a gain not a loss… thank you all.”