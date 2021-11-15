Wife kills husband who caught her cheating in their matrimonial home

A man simply identified as Abdulateef has been stabbed to death by his wife.

The woman was said to have harmed him after he caught her with another man in their matrimonial home.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 3am on Sunday in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The woman reportedly stabbed the deceased when he came home at about 3am and met her with another man in their bedroom.

A source said: “The man was living with two wives in his house, but had to rent an apartment for his first wife in a different location to allow peace to reign while staying with the junior one in his house.”

He said the deceased visits the first wife and spends the night there, but there has been a rumour that another man visits his second wife every night when he is not at home.

He said the deceased came home that night from his first wife’s rented apartment only to meet a man with his junior wife in their bedroom.

According to him, the deceased allegedly got hold of the visitor and in the process, the woman stabbed him twice on his stomach apparently to pave way for the alleged lover’s escape and make it look like a robbery attack.

He said the deceased died as a result of the injury, adding that the quick arrival of the police saved the suspect from being killed by a mob.

He said the suspect has been arrested by the police.

Efforts to get a response from the Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer were unsuccessful as calls and text messages to his phone were not answered and replied to.

Daily Trust.