Wife of popular hotel owner allegedly drugs, stabs husband to death

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested the wife of an hotel owner and three others after the wife was alleged to have stabbed her hotelier husband to death.

The development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the wife of the owner of the popular Bama Hotel and Suites, Abule-Egba, Motunrayo, allegedly stabbed her husband, simply identified as Alaba, on Monday night after finding out that he had impregnated another lady.

Ajisebutu said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Yaba Mainland Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

Ajisebutu added: “The deceased’s wife and three others had been arrested in connection with the suspected murder case.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred immediately to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for diligent investigation.”

NAN gathered that the deceased, also known as Bama, was reportedly attacked in his sleep after being drugged by his wife of eight years and mother of his three.

The couple, according to reports gathered, recently returned from Dubai when the unfortunate incident occurred.